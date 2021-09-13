Lithuanian company Ostara is making progress on hybrid electric buggy tech

Lithuania-based Ostara company announced Monday it has reached technology readiness level 5 while developing optionally manned, hybrid diesel-electric propulsion all-terrain Krampus vehicle.

As noted by the company, during the field testing which took place in late August 2021, Krampus Mk1 buggy was driven on asphalt, gravel and unpaved roads as well as in grassland and hilly areas.

“Field tests were aimed at inspecting Krampus’ Mk1 systems and subsystems, as well as collecting sensor data and conducting mechanical and computer checks. Krampus Mk1 is intended for transportation of two troops and 500 kg mission load,” the announcement said.

Ostara says the integrated diesel generator and powerful battery pack provide buggy the range of 1000 km. In silent mode, when two electric motors are powered only by a battery pack, the vehicle range can reach a decent 200 km.

Following the field data test analysis, Krampus project will proceed the next phase which will include necessary corrections and upgrades for Krampus Mk1 demonstrator. Field tests results and upgrades will lay foundations for the beginning of the next Krampus Mk2 prototype.