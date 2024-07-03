Wednesday, July 3, 2024
Leonardo DRS reaches 1,000 sensor deliveries for missile warning

Photo by Devan Halstead

Leonardo DRS, Inc. has announced the delivery of its 1,000th advanced sensor package, a core component of BAE Systems’ 2-Color Advanced Warning System (2CAWS).

As noted by the company, this next-generation missile warning and hostile fire detection system is designed to protect U.S. Army pilots and crews from emerging missile threats.

The advanced DRS 2-color infrared detector package is integrated into BAE Systems’ 2CAWS system for the U.S. Army’s Limited Interim Missile Warning System (LIMWS) Quick Reaction Capability program. This technology provides aircrews with advanced 360-degree threat detection capabilities, enhancing their survivability in hostile environments.

“We are proud to have reached this important milestone and be partnered with BAE Systems to have developed this critical lifesaving technology for aircrews,” said Jerry Hathaway, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Leonardo DRS Electro-Optical and Infrared Systems business unit. “The challenges in Ukraine emphasize how important it is to have this capability on aircraft today on the battlefield to maneuver and conduct operations.”

The 2CAWS system is designed to provide comprehensive threat information to aircrews and integrates with countermeasure systems to protect against shoulder-fired and vehicle-launched infrared surface-to-air missiles. This capability is crucial for ensuring the safety and effectiveness of U.S. Army operations in increasingly complex threat environments.

U.S. Army and BAE Systems program officials recently visited the Leonardo DRS facility to celebrate the delivery of the 1,000th 2CAWS for the LIMWS program and to commend employees for their dedication to enhancing the safety of frontline pilots and aircrews.

Leonardo DRS has a significant installed base of electro-optical and infrared technology across the U.S. military.

