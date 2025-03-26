Leonardo DRS launches AI processor for combat vehicles

Leonardo DRS has introduced a new high-performance Artificial Intelligence Processor (AIP) designed to enhance combat decision-making across the U.S. Army’s ground vehicle fleet. The rugged computing system is engineered to deliver real-time threat detection, sensor fusion, and situational awareness at the tactical edge.

In a company announcement, Leonardo DRS described the AIP as a breakthrough in military AI integration, built to process large volumes of battlefield data from advanced image sensors and fused sensor systems. “With AIP, we are redefining how A.I. is deployed in combat operations,” said Denny Crumley, Senior Vice President and General Manager. “This is not just about processing power—it’s about delivering decisive advantage in real-time, ensuring soldiers and commanders are able to make the right decisions when it matters most.”

According to Leonardo DRS, the AIP system is platform-agnostic, compact, and ruggedized for extreme outdoor conditions. It supports the U.S. military’s push to modernize computing infrastructure on combat platforms with technologies that are both operationally resilient and capable of meeting the demands of future warfare.

The new processor builds on Leonardo DRS’s longstanding role in supplying mission-critical tactical computing to the U.S. military, including systems for battle management, logistics, and fire control. The company said its AI capabilities are the result of years of collaboration with industry leaders and the U.S. government on integrating machine learning into battlefield operations.

The AIP is part of Leonardo DRS’s broader investment in advanced C5ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) technologies. The system aligns with current military standards such as the Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) and Sensor Open System Architecture (SOSA), positioning it for future integration across a wide range of platforms.

Company officials emphasized that AIP will support not only enhanced operational effectiveness but also reduce cognitive load on crews by automating data processing and delivering filtered, mission-relevant information in real-time.