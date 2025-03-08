type here...

Leidos wins $17.5M for US Navy drone ship program

NewsMaritime Security
By Dylan Malyasov
Photo courtesy of US Navy

Leidos Inc., based in Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a $17,548,483 contract modification to sustain and operate the U.S. Navy’s Overlord Unmanned Surface Vessels (OUSV) and Medium Unmanned Surface Vehicles (MUSV).

According to the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), the contract modification falls under an existing indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity agreement.

The work under this contract will primarily take place in Reston, Virginia (51%), and Virginia Beach, Virginia (26%), with additional locations in La Jolla, California; Morgan City, Louisiana; Lexington Park, Maryland; Newport News, Virginia; and Bethpage, New York.

The completion date for this phase of the project is set for March 2026.

The U.S. Navy’s unmanned surface vessels represent an emerging area of maritime technology, designed to support naval operations including intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and surface warfare. These vessels can operate autonomously for extended periods, reducing risks to personnel while enhancing mission flexibility.

Fiscal year 2025 research, development, test, and evaluation funding amounting to $3.5 million will be obligated at the time of the contract award. This funding does not expire at the end of the current fiscal year, reflecting the ongoing nature of research and development associated with these technologies.

Executive Editor

