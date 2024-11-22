Leaked info reveals capabilities of China’s new cruise missile

Details have emerged regarding the capabilities of China’s newest long-range supersonic cruise missile, the DF-100 (Dongfeng series), following leaks on Chinese social media.

According to the information posted, the DF-100 missile (also known as CJ-100), which is part of a newly deployed system, has a reported operational range of 4,000 kilometers—much greater than the previously estimated 2,000 to 3,000 kilometers.

The DF-100 is designed to engage a wide variety of targets, including land-based infrastructure, reinforced installations, underground bunkers, and large warships. Its versatility in target selection makes it a formidable addition to China’s strategic arsenal.

Notably, the DF-100 boasts supersonic speeds throughout nearly all phases of its flight, setting it apart from most other cruise missiles globally.

During the 2024 Zhuhai Airshow, the missile was showcased by its manufacturer, with detailed specifications highlighting a cruise speed of Mach 4 and a range between 3,000 to 4,000 kilometers. This makes it capable of covering extensive distances, positioning China among the few nations with high-speed, long-range land-attack missile capabilities.

The ability to maintain supersonic speeds throughout its trajectory enhances the missile’s survivability and ability to penetrate air defenses, posing a potential challenge for adversaries.