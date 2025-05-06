Latvian startup unveils BLAZE drone killer

Latvia-based defense technology firm Origin Robotics has unveiled BLAZE, a man-portable autonomous interceptor designed to counter fast-moving drone threats with speed and precision.

The new system is positioned as a cost-effective alternative to expensive missile-based air defense, targeting the growing demand for scalable solutions in response to the escalating use of drones in modern warfare.

According to the company, BLAZE is intended to fill the operational gap between traditional gun-based systems and high-cost missile interceptors. The launch follows continued drone saturation attacks, such as the more than 2,500 drones Russia deployed over Ukraine in January 2025 alone—averaging 80 attacks per day.

“In asymmetric warfare, drones are relatively inexpensive and widely deployed to overwhelm air defenses,” said Agris Kipurs, CEO and co-founder of Origin Robotics. “We designed BLAZE specifically to address this threat—a fast, intelligent, and cost-effective addition to existing air defense systems.”

The system features a radar-guided and AI-enabled computer vision engine to autonomously detect, lock, and engage targets. BLAZE is armed with a high-explosive fragmentation warhead, optimized for the interception of loitering munitions and hostile UAVs. The system supports operator-in-the-loop decision-making, allowing human control during the final engagement stage, with the ability to abort the mission or command the drone to self-destruct.

Origin Robotics says the interceptor can be deployed in under five minutes and launched again within a minute. The entire system fits inside a transport case that also serves as its launch pad and charging station, with tool-free assembly enabling rapid operational readiness.

The launch of BLAZE builds on Origin Robotics’ earlier success with BEAK, a drone system currently in service with the Ukrainian and Latvian Armed Forces. The Latvian Ministry of Defence has awarded the company an R&D contract, and the firm is also a recipient of funding from the European Defence Fund, underlining growing institutional support for its autonomous technologies.

In a statement, Origin Robotics said the system will help European and NATO partners respond to current and emerging airspace threats with improved flexibility, survivability, and affordability.