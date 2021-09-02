Latvia orders 200 6×6 armoured vehicles from Patria

Finnish state-owned defense manufacturer Patria has signed to sell 200 6×6 armoured vehicles to Latvia.

The agreement was signed by Ministers of Defense Antti Kaikkonen and Artis Pabriks and President and CEO of Patria Esa Rautalinko.

Announcing the contract on 27 August on its website the company gave a delivery schedule of between 2021 and 2029, with the Latvian Ministry of Defense adding that the country’s armed forces would receive its first vehicles in October.

As noted by the company, the joint programme is open to other countries with the mutual consent of the participating countries. In general, this common vehicle system will improve the mobility, cost-effectiveness, interoperability, and security of supply of armies in the participating countries.

“The serial production start of 6×6 vehicles is a significant milestone for us, and we at Patria are proud of providing our expertise in the joint programme, which offers a very cost-effective solution for the participating countries. We believe that this will certainly be of interest also to other countries which are keen on enhancing their army mobility”, states Esa Rautalinko, President and CEO of Patria.

“Patria 6×6 vehicle is our latest product combining excellent off-road mobility and ease of use. Long life cycle and efficient maintainability make it very cost-efficient to operate. It adapts to several mission needs and provides high versatility to match future needs. We think that Patria 6×6 is simply the best of the market for this purpose. We at Patria have potential for creating production and maintenance capacity building up the security of supply capability”, says Jussi Järvinen, President of Patria’s Land business unit.

The Patria 6×6 vehicle combines all the proven features of Patria XA and AMV vehicles. It is simplified, reliable and designed to meet the highest requirements of customers. Its capable off-road mobility is guaranteed by an efficient power unit and the independent suspension familiar from Patria AMV vehicle. Due to the spacious interior and well-defined functions, the vehicle is easy to operate and to train.