Latvia awards contract to Saab for short-range air defence systems

Sweden-based aerospace and defense company Saab annunced on Wednesday that it has received orders for the RBS 70 NG ground-based air defence system and the Giraffe 1X radar from the Latvian Ministry of Defense.

As noted by the company, deliveries will begin in 2022.

The Giraffe 1X radar, combined with the RBS 70 NG, will further strengthen Latvia’s air defence capabilities by enabling improved performance.

“Our wide knowledge within ground-based air defence enables us to offer a complete solution within the area. With this order, the Latvian National Armed Forces will receive the Giraffe 1X radar with its best-in-class capabilities, as well as the world’s most capable short-range air defence system RBS 70 NG,” says Mats-Olof Rydberg, head of Marketing and Sales, Saab’s business unit Missile Systems.

RBS 70 NG is used by a number of nations across the world, including Sweden, the Czech Republic and Brazil. The latest version offers an automatic target tracker and a built-in night sight. Giraffe 1X is on contract for a range of customers and is a truly compact, lightweight high-performing 3D radar. Giraffe 1X can be used for tasks including ground based air defence, Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) and site protection as well as naval applications for all types of vessels.