Last Dutch F-16 fighter jets depart for Ukraine

The Netherlands has completed its transfer of 24 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, marking a pivotal moment in Western support for Kyiv’s defense against Russia’s ongoing air campaign.

The final aircraft departed from Volkel Air Base, heading to Belgium for final preparations before delivery to Ukrainian forces.

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans, who attended the departure ceremony, described the event as both “nostalgic” and strategically important. “The F-16s have stood at the core of our air force for decades,” Brekelmans said. “But now that we’re moving on to the F-35, I couldn’t think of a more fitting destination than Ukraine. These jets are vital for Ukraine amid daily Russian airstrikes. They allow Ukraine to hold back Russian aggression—not just for themselves, but for us as well.”

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the F-16s have already proven effective on the battlefield, intercepting cruise missiles and drones. “They’ve already saved lives,” Brekelmans emphasized. “Compared to the aging Soviet-era aircraft Ukraine has relied on, the F-16s offer better situational awareness and survivability.”

The rapid integration of the Western fighter platform into Ukraine’s combat operations has drawn praise from both sides. “In peacetime, such a transition takes years. Ukraine’s air force pulled it off in record time. That’s a remarkable achievement,” said Brekelmans, noting the substantial effort by both Ukrainian crews and Dutch personnel to support the transition.

The Netherlands, along with Denmark and the United States, remains a co-leader of the international F-16 coalition. This group is responsible for ensuring Ukraine can sustain, operate, and deploy the jets effectively. Dutch support includes pilot and ground crew training, spare parts, ammunition, and fuel.

Training operations are also underway in Romania, where Ukrainian pilots are learning to operate the aircraft at the European F-16 Training Center (EFTC), which utilizes 18 Dutch F-16s. The Netherlands is planning to expand this support by establishing a dedicated ground crew training facility at the same location.

Despite the successful deliveries, reports have surfaced that Ukraine has lost three F-16s—due to technical failures and friendly fire incidents.