Kazakhstan unveils new amphibious combat vehicle

Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering has introduced the “Terrex – Barys A 8×8,” a new domestically assembled multi-role armored amphibious combat vehicle.

General-Colonel Ruslan Zhaksylykov, Kazakhstan’s Defense Minister, attended the official unveiling of the vehicle and emphasized that equipping the military with modern systems is a directive from the President, who also serves as Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

“Our army deserves the most advanced weaponry and military equipment. That is the clear expectation from the head of state,” Zhaksylykov said. “The armed forces must be professional, mobile, and outfitted with modern systems.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The event was also attended by Deputy Minister of Industry and Construction Rakhymzhan Isakulov, Association of Defense Industry Enterprises Chairman Aibek Barys, ST Engineering Land Systems’ international defense business head Tan Pek Tong, and other senior officials from the defense sector.

According to the Ministry, the Barys A 8×8 will undergo military trials across Kazakhstan’s diverse seasonal and climate conditions later this year.

The new vehicle is based on ST Engineering’s combat-tested Terrex infantry fighting vehicle and is being adapted for Kazakhstan through a joint venture between Singapore’s ST Engineering and Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering (KPE).

In December 2024, the two companies signed a strategic agreement to establish production capacity for the vehicle inside Kazakhstan. ST Engineering provides engineering support for design and manufacturing, while KPE leads local assembly.

The Barys A 8×8 features full amphibious capability and is intended for a variety of missions, including infantry support and armored reconnaissance. Officials say it is designed for rugged terrain and can operate effectively in open water.

Aibek Barys, chairman of the Association of Defense Industry Enterprises, highlighted the industrial potential: “KPE can produce up to 500 armored vehicles annually in a single shift. With our research expertise and operational experience, Kazakhstan is positioned to field a locally built 8×8 armored vehicle tailored to its defense needs.”

Production of the new platform will begin at KPE’s manufacturing facility in 2025, the company confirmed during the rollout ceremony.

The Barys A 8×8 is expected to enhance Kazakhstan’s ground force mobility and provide the army with a versatile solution for both domestic and regional security missions.