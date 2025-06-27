Japan successfully tests unmanned mine hunter

Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) has completed its first successful live mine disposal using an unmanned surface vessel (USV).

Adm. Hiroshi Saito, Chief of Staff of the Maritime Staff Office, announced during a press conference on June 17 that the JS Mogami had successfully deployed a mine disposal USV to neutralize a live naval mine off the coast of Iwo Jima.

The test confirmed what Adm. Saito called the “effectiveness of unmanned surface vessels in mine countermeasures,” and was the first instance of the JMSDF performing mine disposal using a fully unmanned surface platform.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“This is the first time the Maritime Self-Defense Force has conducted live mine disposal using a fully unmanned surface platform. It has enhanced our mine-clearing capability,” Adm. Saito said.

The test, carried out on June 15 and 16, involved a mine disposal USV and a self-propelled mine disposal charge (EMD), both remotely operated from the Mogami-class destroyer. The unmanned system was launched from the mothership, guided to the target area, and successfully destroyed the mine under remote command.

The USV used in the test was developed by JMU Defense Systems, a division of Japan Marine United Corporation, specializing in advanced naval technologies. The platform is part of a broader suite of unmanned mine countermeasure systems integrated into the Mogami-class.

According to the JMSDF, the operation was conducted in real-world conditions, including realistic sea states and potential environmental interference, off the island of Iwo Jima. The successful engagement demonstrated not only the reliability of the USV and EMD system, but also its suitability for future operational deployment.

“This was a validation of a new form of mine warfare,” Adm. Saito said. “We plan to continue a variety of tests and training exercises to refine this capability and incorporate it as a permanent element of our operations.”

The JMSDF confirmed that additional exercises and system validations will follow, with the goal of fully integrating the USV capability into routine mine countermeasure operations.