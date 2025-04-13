Japan reports increased Chinese military activity

Japan’s Ministry of Defense has reported a sharp rise in emergency air scrambles, driven primarily by increased Chinese military flight activity near Japanese airspace.

According to data released by the Joint Staff Office on March 12, 2025, the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) conducted 73 scrambles in February alone. Of these, 59 were triggered by Chinese aircraft and 14 by Russian planes. The figure represents a 25% increase compared to the previous month.

Charts published by the Ministry illustrate a persistent upward trend in annual scrambles, with 2024 totals surpassing 700 for the third consecutive year. While recent years have seen a gradual decline from the 2021 peak of 1,168 scrambles, the numbers remain historically high.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Flight pattern maps show extensive Chinese air operations over the East China Sea, including routes approaching the southwestern islands of Japan and along the Miyako Strait. Russian aircraft activity is concentrated in the north, with flight paths traced around Hokkaido and the Sea of Japan.

Tokyo officials have expressed concern over the pace and proximity of these operations, particularly as both Russia and China increase their joint air patrols. While neither country has violated Japanese airspace, the repeated incursions into the Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) have prompted swift responses from the JASDF.

In a press release, the Ministry said it will continue to monitor regional airspace closely and respond appropriately to defend national sovereignty and airspace security.

Japan’s current defense posture includes a mix of upgraded F-15J fighters and newer F-35A jets, stationed across key airbases including Naha, Misawa, and Chitose.

The scrambles, while routine, place operational strain on air units and reflect the growing challenges posed by regional power projection.

The increased Chinese activity comes amid broader military modernization and assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific. Analysts say the trend aligns with Beijing’s expanded operational reach and strategic interest in testing airspace boundaries around Taiwan, the Senkaku Islands, and Okinawa.