Japan Air Force receives next-gen Type 20 rifle

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
The Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) has officially begun integrating the Type 20 5.56mm assault rifle into its ranks, marking the weapon’s debut with the Base Security Training Unit at Hyakuri Air Base.

In a post on X, Hyakuri Air Base stated, “Finally! The #Type20 5.56mm rifle has been deployed to the #BaseSecurityTrainingUnit! Currently, various tests are underway toward formal operational use by the #JASDF. The cherry blossom and wings emblem of the Air Self-Defense Force shines brightly.”

The rifle, developed by Japanese manufacturer Howa, is expected to replace the aging Type 89 across multiple branches, including the Ground and Air Self-Defense Forces. First acquired in 2019, the Type 20 was designed to meet modern battlefield demands, including improved reliability, modularity, and adaptability for Japan’s southwestern island operations.

The weapon features enhanced water resistance for amphibious missions, a telescopic stock, vertical foregrip, and ambidextrous fire selector. It employs a short-stroke piston system and is compatible with STANAG magazines, ensuring interoperability with allied forces. Unlike its predecessor, the Type 20 eliminates the burst-fire mode in favor of simplicity and reliability.

A hallmark of the Type 20’s design is its extensive rail system, allowing for the attachment of optics, lights, and other accessories. The handguard has been redesigned to support M-LOK attachments, with extended side rails and collapsible iron sights. The buttstock design mirrors features seen on rifles such as the HK416, providing enhanced ergonomics.

The rifle is also compatible with a variety of accessories, including a bayonet and the Beretta GLX-160 grenade launcher, further enhancing its versatility on the battlefield.

