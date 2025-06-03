Jacobs wins $4B Space Force contract for range operations

Jacobs Technology Inc., based in Tullahoma, Tennessee, has been awarded a ceiling contract valued at up to $4 billion to support U.S. Space Force operations across its Eastern and Western ranges.

The contract is designed to cover a wide scope of technical and operational services critical to the nation’s defense and space launch infrastructure.

According to the Department of Defense, the hybrid indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract will provide for operations, maintenance, sustainment, systems engineering, and integration services.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The work will support Space Force objectives at Patrick Space Force Base in Florida and Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, including extended areas of responsibility.

The award was announced as part of a competitive acquisition process, with four proposals submitted. Fiscal Year 2025 operations and maintenance funds totaling $3,625,190 have been obligated at the time of award, the Pentagon said.

The 45th Contracting Squadron at Patrick SFB is listed as the contracting authority under award number FA2521-25-D-0006. Work under the contract is expected to continue through March 31, 2035.

Jacobs, which has a long-standing presence in the aerospace and defense sector, will now be tasked with ensuring operational continuity and modernization of the infrastructure supporting both national security launches and commercial space activities. The contract spans routine maintenance and real-time mission support, reflecting the increasing integration of military and civilian space operations.

Jacobs is expected to begin work immediately under the awarded task orders, ensuring readiness and support for upcoming launch schedules across both coasts.