Friday, December 30, 2022
Israeli military receives batch of new SandCat armored vehicles

By Colton Jones
The Plasan armored vehicle factory has reported that Israel Defense Forces recently received a batch of new SandCat EX11 armored vehicles.

The EX11 vehicles are based on the Ford F550 pickup truck platform which has been used by Plasan’s SandCat vehicles for about two decades.

“The vehicles are provided in a quick procedure due to urgent operational needs,” the news release says.

In mid-November, IDF reported that the Defense Ministry’s Director of Procurement has expedited the purchase of 50 SandCat armored vehicles, due to “operational challenges facing the forces in the field” amid the West Bank operations.

SandCat is the lightest tactical armored vehicle providing such a high protection level. It is designed to serve in various mission profiles requiring a highly maneuverable and protected vehicle, such as urban law enforcement, peace-keeping, homeland security and border patrol.

It has a low cost of ownership by using a reliable commercial Ford F550 Super Duty chassis with a powerful engine and four-wheel-drive, and staying safely within the Ford certified GVW.

With a weight below 12 tons and powered by a Ford V8 engine, it combines maneuverability with protection in order to provide what Plasan says is “the flexibility and robustness needed for every defense and security mission.”

