Israel wants to build its own next-generation artillery system

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems is developing a new 155mm/52 caliber fully automatic artillery system for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to replace M109 howitzers from 2023.

The story was first reported by Janes, which cited an Elbit’s source.

According to a report, the new artillery system, called SIGMA, is being developed via an initial $125 million contract announced in March 2019.

The new self-propelled artillery system, also known as “artillery of the future”, is based on an Oshkosh Defense 10×10 platform.

Christopher F Foss from Janes noted that the platforms will be fitted with a fully protected control cab, a nuclear biological chemical (NBC) system, and full air conditioning for a crew of two or three.

Two years earlier, Retired Gen. Udi Adam, the director-general of the Ministry of Defense said that the new deal will be one of the largest and most complex procurement plans in the history of Israel’s ground forces.

According to a high-ranking retired officer with knowledge of this technology, the IDF wants a cannon with a high rate of fire and a 155mm, 52-caliber barrel capable of firing at a range of about 40 kilometers.

The high-ranking retired officer described the “artillery of the future” as a third-generation, fully automated system that incorporates the latest technology in command, control, communications, computers and intelligence.