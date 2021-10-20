Israel, South Korea sign agreement to build new deadly drones

Israeli government-owned aerospace giant Israel Aircraft Industries (IAI) and South Korean defense contractor Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) inked a memorandum of understanding to cooperate in Loitering Munitions Program.

Loitering munitions combines the capabilities of a drone and a lethal missile by searching, identifying, attacking, and destroying targets, and performing battle damage assessment. The new weapon system is able to take out enemy high-value and relocatable targets.

According to an IAI news release, it signed a memorandum of understanding with KAI to secure a new concept weapons system that will maximize the effectiveness of Suppression and Destruction of Enermy Air Defenses (SEAD & DEAD) missions.

“With the goal of leading the future of unmanned aerial vehicles, we are dedicated to developing next-generation unmanned aerial vehicle technology, and we will develop solutions that meet various customer needs,” said Chang Heon Han, Executive VP and Head of Future Business Division at KAI.

The expanded cooperation between IAI and KAI will offer the South Korean military with new technologies, and will establish concrete cooperation plans through joint feasibility studies between the two companies.

IAI is a global leader in developing loitering munition systems.

The new concept weapon system technology maximizes the effectiveness of SEAD & DEAD missions, can perform long-endurance reconnaissance missions, and can strike a target immediately when necessary. IAI’s loitering munitions, including IAI’s HARPY NGW and HAROP loitering missile, are combat proven in many countries around the world.

“IAI is proud to continue expanding our collaboration with KAI, and share our combat-proven capabilities in the field of loitering munitions. IAI is happy to partner with one of Korea’s leading companies, and to continue growing our collaboration with the local defense market and Korean industry leaders. IAI looks forward to growing our partnerships with local Korean companies like KAI,” Yehuda (Hudi) Lahav, Executive VP of Marketing at IAI added.