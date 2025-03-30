India signs mega deal for new attack helicopters

According to a release by the Ministry of Defense, India has signed two major contracts with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the supply of 156 Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) Prachand, worth ₹62,700 crore ($7,3 billion), excluding taxes.

The agreement was signed on March 28, 2025.

The order includes 66 helicopters for the Indian Air Force and 90 for the Indian Army. Deliveries will begin in the third year of the contract and will continue over the following five years.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The LCH Prachand, India’s first domestically designed and manufactured attack helicopter capable of operating above 5,000 meters, is intended to strengthen the Armed Forces’ combat capabilities in high-altitude operations. The platform incorporates a substantial number of locally designed components, and the procurement aims to secure more than 65% indigenous content throughout the acquisition lifecycle.

According to the Ministry, over 250 Indian companies—most of them small and medium enterprises—are expected to be involved in the project. The supply chain is projected to create over 8,500 direct and indirect jobs.

The LCH acquisition is being seen as a major step in India’s push for indigenous defense production. The Ministry stated that with the signing of these three contracts, the total number of defense agreements signed in FY 2024–25 has reached 193.

The LCH platform is designed for air-to-ground attack roles, including anti-tank operations, close air support, and high-altitude mission profiles, enhancing India’s ability to counter threats across a range of operational theatres.

In a parallel development, the Ministry also signed an agreement with Metria Management to lease a flight refueling aircraft (FRA) to train Indian Air Force and Indian Navy pilots in aerial refueling operations. The aircraft, a Ex-Singaporean KC-135 tanker, will be delivered within six months and will become the first FRA leased for IAF use.