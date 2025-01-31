Harsh weather fails to slow Warthog operations in Korea

The 51st Fighter Wing (FW) demonstrated its readiness and resilience during Beverly Herd 25-2, as A-10 Warthog aircraft from the 25th Fighter Squadron remained operational despite heavy snowfall on January 29, 2025.
The Air Force said in a release that throughout the exercise, 51st FW personnel worked around the clock to ensure the airfield remained clear and fully capable of generating combat airpower in support of the large-force exercise.
The “Fight Tonight” mission remains central to the 51st Fighter Wing’s operations, underscoring its ability to maintain combat readiness under any conditions in defense of the Korean Peninsula.
The A-10, known for its close air support and ground attack capabilities, plays a critical role in regional security. Despite adverse weather, crews ensured that aircraft were prepped, runways remained operational, and mission objectives continued without delay.
Beverly Herd 25-2 is a readiness exercise that tests the ability of U.S. forces stationed in Korea to respond to potential threats with speed and efficiency. The ability to launch A-10 sorties under such conditions highlights the 51st FW’s operational resilience and its capacity to respond to contingencies at a moment’s notice.
The 51st FW’s motto, “Fight Tonight,” reflects the constant state of readiness and rapid response capability required for forces stationed in Korea. Exercises like Beverly Herd 25-2 ensure that personnel, pilots, and ground crews are trained to operate in the most challenging environments while maintaining full operational effectiveness.