Harsh weather fails to slow Warthog operations in Korea

The 51st Fighter Wing (FW) demonstrated its readiness and resilience during Beverly Herd 25-2, as A-10 Warthog aircraft from the 25th Fighter Squadron remained operational despite heavy snowfall on January 29, 2025.

The Air Force said in a release that throughout the exercise, 51st FW personnel worked around the clock to ensure the airfield remained clear and fully capable of generating combat airpower in support of the large-force exercise.

The “Fight Tonight” mission remains central to the 51st Fighter Wing’s operations, underscoring its ability to maintain combat readiness under any conditions in defense of the Korean Peninsula.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The A-10, known for its close air support and ground attack capabilities, plays a critical role in regional security. Despite adverse weather, crews ensured that aircraft were prepped, runways remained operational, and mission objectives continued without delay.

Beverly Herd 25-2 is a readiness exercise that tests the ability of U.S. forces stationed in Korea to respond to potential threats with speed and efficiency. The ability to launch A-10 sorties under such conditions highlights the 51st FW’s operational resilience and its capacity to respond to contingencies at a moment’s notice.

The 51st FW’s motto, “Fight Tonight,” reflects the constant state of readiness and rapid response capability required for forces stationed in Korea. Exercises like Beverly Herd 25-2 ensure that personnel, pilots, and ground crews are trained to operate in the most challenging environments while maintaining full operational effectiveness.