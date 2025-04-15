Ghost Bat gets autonomy backbone from BAE Systems

BAE Systems Australia has signed a decade-long Head Agreement with Boeing Defense Australia to provide the sovereign Vehicle Management System (VMS) for the MQ-28 Ghost Bat uncrewed combat aircraft.

The agreement, announced last week, builds on BAE Systems’ strategic involvement in the Ghost Bat program since 2017. The MQ-28 is the first combat aircraft designed, developed, and flown in Australia in more than half a century. Its VMS enables the aircraft to operate without a pilot onboard, a critical component of future combat scenarios involving uncrewed teaming systems.

In a statement, BAE Systems said the deal formalizes its role in delivering key software systems that allow the Ghost Bat to fly autonomously, while also contributing to the Ground Control Station and Independent Flight Termination System. These systems are essential for both control and safety in test and operational settings.

“BAE Systems is proud to be a strategic partner on this innovative sovereign program,” said Kisa Christensen, Director of Red Ochre Autonomy and Sensors at BAE Systems Australia. “We are excited to be at the forefront of future autonomous air capability to ensure Australia and its allies can generate the force required to continually meet their operational needs well into the future.”

The MQ-28, developed under Boeing’s Airpower Teaming System, is designed to serve as a force multiplier, flying alongside crewed fighters to conduct a range of combat and surveillance missions. The aircraft achieved its first flight in February 2021, and its test campaign is expected to intensify later this year.

According to Boeing, the Head Agreement enhances the collaborative framework between the two defense giants and establishes the foundation for further expansion into critical capabilities beyond flight control systems.

“BAE Systems Australia has been an important capability partner for our Australian industry team,” said Glen Ferguson, Boeing MQ-28 Global Program Director.

The Ghost Bat program remains one of Australia’s most visible commitments to indigenous defense innovation, and this agreement is expected to shape how uncrewed air systems are integrated into future joint force operations.