German Federal Minister of Defence Christine Lambrecht confirmed on Friday the country supplied its Panzerhaubitz 2000 (PzH 2000) self-propelled howitzers to counter Russian troops that will be fighting in the country’s east.

Germany will deliver seven PzH 2000 to Ukraine. An agreement had been reached on this, said Christine Lambrecht on Friday in Sliac in Slovakia.

The modern artillery systems should come from ongoing repairs.

Spiegel’s Matthias Gebauer said on Twitter that еhe training for Ukrainian Soldiers in Germany will start next week and the package of artillery systems could be sent to Ukraine in the next weeks.

The Panzerhaubitze 2000 (“armoured howitzer 2000”), abbreviated PzH 2000, is a German self-propelled howitzer developed by Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) and Rheinmetall for the German Army. The PzH 2000 is one of the most powerful conventional artillery systems deployed in the 2010s.

The PzH 2000 is a 155mm 52 calibers (L52) self-propelled howitzer designed to provide indirect fire support to rapid reaction forces and artillery regiments. It is compatible with all 155 NATO standard shells and charges, and features high rates of fire with outstanding accuracy.