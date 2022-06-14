German weapons maker unveils new Caracal airborne vehicle

German weapons maker Rheinmetall has showcased the Caracal airborne vehicle family at the Eurosatory 2022 defense exhibition in Paris.

The new family of airborne Caracal vehicles is based on the latest G-class chassis for rescue and special operations. The Caracal features maximum mobility, a lightweight design and optionally mountable protection elements for countering ballistic and landmine threats. Its 249 horsepower, six-cylinder Euro III diesel engine gives the 4,900 kg vehicle a top speed of 140 km/h.

The Caracal’s compact design makes it possible to airlift up to two vehicles in the cargo hold of a CH-53K King Stallion or CH-47F Chinook transport helicopter, which can also carry it as underslung cargo.

Thanks to its unique modular design and two available wheelbases, the Caracal can be employed in a variety of roles during airborne operations – as a basic troop carrier or medical support vehicle, for example, or as supply vehicle – all on one automotive platform.

The Caracal will be ready for full-scale production starting in 2023. Rheinmetall offers full lifecycle support for a period exceeding twenty years.