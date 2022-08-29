German PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers blast Russian targets in Ukraine

German-made PzH 2000 155mm self-propelled howitzers blast Russian targets in Ukraine.

Ukrainian Defense Ministry has released footage showing German modern howitzers in action against Russian troops. Servicemen were seen firing PzH 2000 howitzers, donated by Germany and the Netherlands, in the direction of the enemy’s positions.

The PzH 2000 is a track self-propelled howitzer compatible with standard NATO 155 mm ammunition. It entered service in 1988 and boasts an effective firing range of 54 km.

The German PzH 2000 is considered one of the best self-propelled guns in the world. The artillery system has a fully-automatic loading system with ammunition management system.

As noted by Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, the PzH 2000 is a highly mobile and flexible weapon system that is deployed in both conventional missions as well as in asymmetric mission scenarios as indirect fire support. The fully automatic handling of the onboard supply of 60 projectiles and a highly effective 155mm/L52 gun enable maximum effect against targets with a high rate of fire.

The five-man crew consists of the vehicle commander, a driver-mechanic, a gunner, and two loaders.