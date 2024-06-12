Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Georgia receives Turkish-made Vuran armored vehicles

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

In a ceremony held at the infantry brigade in Vaziani, near the capital Tbilisi, the Georgian Defense Forces (GDF) officially received 46 Turkish-made BMC Vuran multipurpose armored vehicles.

This delivery completes an agreement made in 2022.

The event was attended by several notable figures, including Turkish Ambassador Ali Kaan Orbay, Deputy Defense Minister Sergo Janelidze, Brigadier General Irakli Chichinadze, ASFAT General Manager Behcet Karatas, and other ASFAT officials.

“These vehicles are concrete proof of Türkiye’s support for Georgia’s security and integrity,” Ambassador Orbay told Anadolu Agency following the ceremony. He highlighted Türkiye’s capability to meet Georgia’s defense needs, noting that up to 80% of the production and input for the Vuran vehicles are domestically sourced in Türkiye. Orbay expressed hope for continued cooperation between the two nations in various fields.

Deputy Defense Minister Janelidze emphasized the long-standing successful cooperation between Türkiye and Georgia in the defense sector. He noted that the arrival of NATO-standard armored vehicles from Türkiye not only strengthens Georgia’s defense capabilities but also contributes to the ongoing bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The BMC Vuran is a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle known for its enhanced protection against mines and ambushes. The model delivered to Georgia includes a light remote-controlled weapon station from Israeli company RAFAEL, equipped with a 40mm automatic grenade launcher, further enhancing its operational capabilities.

