FN America gets $50M contract for additional M240L machine guns

FN America, a business unit of FN Herstal, has won a contract valued at as much as $49,9 million for additional M240L machine guns.

The contract, from U.S. Army Contracting Command and announced on Monday, is covered M240L medium machine guns and titanium receivers.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 27, 2027.

FN America says the M240 (also known as the FN MAG) is a family of medium machine guns that has long been employed by all services of the U.S. Armed Forces.

The Army first adopted the weapon in 1977 as an armor vehicle mounted secondary weapon system.

Army and Marine infantry units began using the M240G and M240B in the mid-90s.

The M240L variant is equipped with the forward-mounted MIL-STD 1913 rail kit. It is five pounds lighter than the original M240B, but delivers the same performance and reliability.