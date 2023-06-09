First production MH-139A aircraft enters final assembly

Aerospace giant Boeing has announced that the first MH-139A Grey Wolf production aircraft for the U.S. Air Force reaches final assembly.

According to a press release from Boeing, the U.S. Air Force authorized the production of the first 13 MH-139A aircraft intended for operational use.

The Grey Wolf is a multi-mission helicopter based on Leonardo’s proven AW139 helicopter, designed to protect intercontinental ballistic missiles and transport U.S. government officials and security forces. It is based on the proven Leonardo’s AW139, with over 1130 currently in service throughout the world.

Boeing’s first production MH-139A aircraft destined for service has reached final assembly in Leonardo Helicopters’ northeast Philadelphia facility. Together with partners at Leonardo Helicopters, Boeing move one step closer to a 2024 first aircraft delivery.

The Boeing-Leonardo Team was awarded a $2.4 billion contract in September 2018 for up to 84 helicopters, training systems and associated support equipment. In August of 2022, the U.S. Air Force accepted the first four helicopters that are now being used for additional developmental and initial operational testing.