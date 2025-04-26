First JSM missiles ready for Norwegian F-35s

Norway has reached two major milestones in its defense modernization, taking delivery of its final F-35 fighter jet and receiving its first Joint Strike Missiles (JSM), marking a new era in the country’s military capabilities.

The ceremonies will take place on April 28 at Ørland Air Base, where the Norwegian Armed Forces will celebrate the completion of their 52-aircraft F-35 acquisition.

As noted by Norway’s Defense Materiel Agency (Forsvarsmateriell), the addition of the JSM enhances Norway’s operational reach and precision strike capability.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Brig. Gen. Jarle Nergård, head of air capabilities at Forsvarsmateriell, said, “With F-35 and JSM, Norway gains the ability to engage defended targets at significant distances, without relying on allied support.”

The JSM, developed by Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (KDA) in collaboration with Forsvarsmateriell and Norway’s defense research institute, is designed to integrate seamlessly within the internal weapons bay of the F-35, preserving the aircraft’s stealth profile and range. The missile features advanced sensors, two-way communication, and precision guidance for engaging both land and maritime targets.

KDA missile and space division head Øyvind Kolset said, “JSM is a highly advanced missile that demonstrates Norway’s ability to develop world-class defense products. Its integration with the F-35 increases Norway’s security against future threats.”

The delivery of JSM aligns with the ongoing enhancement of Norway’s F-35 fleet. The final three aircraft were handed over from Lockheed Martin on April 1, completing the country’s largest defense procurement. One of the jets remains in the United States for integration testing with the JSM and new software updates.

The JSM’s deployment supports Norway’s defense strategy, providing a credible deterrent against surface threats across wide maritime areas. Brig. Gen. Nergård noted, “It will not be possible to operate surface vessels in areas where F-35s equipped with JSM are present.”

Approximately 100 Norwegian companies contribute to the JSM supply chain, securing local jobs and reinforcing Norway’s defense industrial base for years to come.