First Airbus A400M for Kazakhstan completes maiden flight

The first Airbus A400M aircraft for the Republic of Kazakhstan has successfully completed its maiden flight, marking a significant milestone ahead of its delivery scheduled for the second half of 2024.

The aircraft, production number MSN139, took off from Airbus Defence and Space facilities in Seville, Spain.

During its flight over the regions of Huelva and Seville in southwestern Spain, the A400M’s engines and systems were rigorously tested. After five hours in the air, the aircraft safely landed, confirming the success of this initial test phase.

Kazakhstan placed an order for two Airbus A400M aircraft in 2021. The delivery of the first aircraft is part of a comprehensive contract that includes maintenance and training support. Additionally, a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed to collaborate on maintenance and overhaul services, with plans to establish a local C295 maintenance center as a first step.

“The A400M will become the cornerstone of Kazakhstan’s tactical and strategic airlifting operations,” said Michael Schoellhorn, CEO of Airbus Defence and Space. “This new export contract brings the total number of A400M orders to 176 aircraft, a figure that we expect to increase in the near future. With more than 100 aircraft delivered and 100,000 flight hours in operation, the A400M has proven its capabilities, reaching a state of maturity that many potential customers were waiting for.”

The Airbus A400M is designed to accommodate Kazakhstan’s military inventory and support a wide range of missions, including civil and humanitarian operations. Its capabilities will enable Kazakhstan to respond rapidly to various missions, deploy critical assets over long distances, and access remote areas effectively.