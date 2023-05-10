Finnish army orders more night vision devices

The Finnish Armed Forces have ordered additional night vision devices from Senop Oy.

According to a press release from the company, the Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command has placed significant orders with Senop Oy for the purchase of image intensifiers, laser sights and next-generation Senop LILLY target acquisition devices, and also for a lifecycle upgrade of the Senop LISA target acquisition devices.

Senop Oy says the total value of the procurements (excluding VAT) is about EUR 30 million ($33 million), and they will have a significant employment impact in Finland. Senop will deliver the equipment and lifecycle upgrades to the Finnish Defence Forces between 2023 and 2025.

The night vision equipment was developed in collaboration with the Finnish Defence Forces, and R&D paid particular attention to the performance, ergonomics, durability and lightweight of the devices. It also included demanding field tests in challenging conditions in order to verify the equipment’s suitability for battlefield conditions.

The Senop EVA 40 Night Vision Goggle employs the latest aspherical and composite technology. It is a small, lightweight device whose functionalities have been finetuned with soldiers in mind. The Senop LUKE Soldier’s Laser Sight is durable, simple, and lightweight. The Senop LUKE Tactical Laser Sight is a very versatile device that includes a visible laser, an IR laser and an IR illuminator. The Senop LILLY is a lightweight observation and target acquisition sensor. The device has a daytime channel, a thermal camera, an image fusion function, a digital magnetic compass, a positioning system (NAVSTAR GPS C/A code (GPS), GLONASS, Galileo, SAASM) and an ER laser rangefinder. The lifecycle upgrade of the Senop LISA includes software updates and the replacement of the laser rangefinders and thermal camera modules in the target acquisition devices. This upgrade will substantially increase the devices performance level.

“We’re extremely proud to support the comprehensive development of the Finnish Defence Forces’ night combat with these new devices and capabilities,” says Senop’s managing director, Aki Korhonen. “Cooperation with end users during testing and product development has made it possible to perfect the performance and ergonomics of the equipment. The Senop LISA’s lifecycle upgrade also demonstrates our ability to keep the performance of our equipment in line with the operating environment and guarantee long lifespans for our systems,” Korhonen continues.

The Finnish Defence Forces are Senop’s most important customer.