F-35B jet crashes in Albuquerque; pilot ejects safely

An F-35B jet crashed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Tuesday, injuring the pilot who ejected from the aircraft.

The crash occurred around 1:50 p.m. just south of Albuquerque International Sunport, shortly after the jet refueled at Kirtland Air Force Base.

The pilot, who was the only person on board, ejected safely and was transported to the University of New Mexico hospital in stable condition, according to the city’s fire department and military officials.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The F-35B, valued at $135 million, had taken off from Runway 21 at Albuquerque International Sunport. It was en route from a Lockheed Martin facility at the Naval Air Reserve Station in Fort Worth, Texas, to Edwards Air Force Base in California when the incident occurred.

Photos from the crash site reveal the scorched wreckage of the aircraft burning in a field near a road. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This incident follows a recent crash involving a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B on September 17, 2023, in South Carolina. In that event, the pilot ejected due to a malfunction, and the aircraft continued flying for about 60 miles before crashing in a field near Indiantown, South Carolina.

The F-35B is known for its advanced stealth capabilities, speed, and agility, making it a key component of modern military aviation. However, these incidents highlight the ongoing challenges and risks associated with operating such sophisticated aircraft.