Estonian startup tests low-cost counter-drone weapon

Estonian defense startup Frankenburg Technologies has introduced a new class of fast, solid-fueled interceptor missiles designed to meet the urgent demands of drone warfare.

The company says its Frankenburg Mark 1 missiles are conventional, low-cost, and optimized for mass production—intended specifically for neutralizing drones and loitering munitions on today’s contested battlefields.

According to Frankenburg Technologies, the missiles are “conventional, fast, solid rocket-fuelled interceptor missiles — purpose-built to meet the demands of today’s drone-threatened battlefields.”

In a clear departure from traditional defense procurement models, the company emphasizes affordability and scalability as core design principles.

The new missile system, developed entirely in Europe, is aimed at countering widespread threats like the Iranian-made Shahed drones currently used by Russian forces in Ukraine. Frankenburg states that its solution offers a more agile and economically sustainable alternative to legacy missile systems, which the company describes as “heavy, slow and expensive.”

Frankenburg asserts that its AI guided missile systems are up to “10 times more affordable than traditional air defence missiles,” offering an accessible option for countries facing high-volume drone threats. The system’s design reflects the growing need for rapid-response capabilities that do not rely on strategic-level interceptors for tactical-level threats.

Alongside the interceptor missile, the company also showcased its turret-mounted launcher. According to the company, the Frankenburg launcher features two missile pods and a guidance unit, forming a compact C-UAS (counter-unmanned aircraft system) solution suitable for mobile deployment.