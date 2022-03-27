Sunday, March 27, 2022
type here...

Elbit Systems gets $130M contracts for artillery munitions production line

NewsArmyPRESS RELEASES
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Philippine's 155mm self-propelled howitzer

The Israel’s defense giant, Elbit Systems, announced on Sunday that it was awarded contracts with an aggregate value of approximately $130 million to deliver an artillery munitions production line in a country in Asia-Pacific.

As noted by the company, the contracts will be performed over a period of 2.5 years.

Under the contracts, Elbit Systems will build a turnkey industrial complex for enhanced manufacturing of artillery munitions.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“This contracts award attests to the quality of our portfolio and to our proven capability to perform technology co-operations in partnering countries,” said President and CEO of Elbit Systems Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis.

Curently, Elbit Systems produces a diverse and comprehensive range of fully-integrated artillery solutions that incorporate smart technology, automatic laying and loading capacity, Fire Control Systems (FCS), and modular weapon products. Outfitted with enhanced ballistic computers, along with navigation and target acquisition equipment ‒ including Battery and Battalion Command Posts ‒ our artillery solutions are easily integrated with customers’ C4I systems.

Elbit Systems supplies a wide spectrum of artillery systems, including the world renowned 155mm ATMOS truck-mounted howitzer and the 120mm CARDOM autonomous recoiling mortar. These combat-proven solutions have seen extensive use by the US Army, NATO countries, the Israel Defense Forces and others.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Colton Jones
Colton Jones is technology editor for Defenсe Blog. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine