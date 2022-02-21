Dutch military orders innovative fire control system for small arms

Israeli-based Smart Shooter announced on Monday a new contrat for the supply of its SMASH AD Fire Control Systems to the Dutch military.

As noted by the company, the Dutch military has tested the system during the recent year, and decided to purchase it and use the systems immediately, mainly for C-UAS purposes.

SMASH is a combat-proven Fire Control solution for small arms that ensures each round finds its target. Bringing precision-missile targeting algorithms and advanced electro-optical processing capabilities into standard assault rifles, Smart Shooter’s SMASH Fire Control Systems works automatically but not autonomously, and allows the operator to quickly and effectively neutralize their target. It is a cost-effective solution that can be integrated into any type of assault rifle and combined with other C-UAS systems to provide an effective multi-layer defense solution suitable for the modern battlefield.

“We at Smart Shooter are proud to provide our leading SMASH solutions to another friendly force. We have developed these solutions in order to revolutionize the world of small arms, and I am confident that our SMASH technology will allow the Dutch military to better protect their soldiers, camps and strategic infrastructures against the growing threat of drones,”said Michal Mor, SMART SHOOTER CEO.

Specifically designed to provide kinetic elimination of small, low-flying drones, SMASH AD incorporates a laser rangefinder and enables precision targeting of drones around the clock, with clear day and night vision capabilities. Capable of receiving and displaying target information from an external sensor or detection system, SMASH AD promises precise, swift, safe and simple hard-kill elimination of drones up to 250 m (Day Mode).

Smart Shooter’s local representative in Holland, Technische Bureau H.A. Muller (TBM BV), will take care of the logistics and direct support.