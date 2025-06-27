Dutch e-VTOL sets 8-hour flight record

DeltaQuad announced that its DeltaQuad Evo unmanned aerial vehicle completed a flight lasting 8 hours and 55 seconds, setting a new endurance record for fully electric vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) systems.

The test, conducted last weekend under rainfall and winds reaching 22 knots, was powered by solid-state lithium-metal batteries developed in partnership with Tulip Tech. The DeltaQuad Evo covered a distance exceeding 500 kilometers while retaining substantial battery reserves at landing.

“This success underscores the potential of the European drone industry when leading-edge companies collaborate,” said DeltaQuad CEO Sander Smeets. “Combining our advanced VTOL systems with Tulip Tech’s innovative battery solutions clearly illustrates the strength and capability of specialized synergy.”

The flight places the DeltaQuad Evo, a Group 1-class UAV by size and weight, within the performance envelope typically reserved for larger Group 3 systems.

According to the company, this development is particularly relevant amid the growing operational focus on long-endurance Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) missions. Ongoing conflicts, including the war in Ukraine, have underscored the need for tactical drone platforms with extended range and reliability in harsh environments.

DeltaQuad said the Evo performed with high efficiency throughout the mission despite difficult weather conditions. The UAV completed the flight with energy reserves sufficient to meet additional operational demands, the company noted.

Following this achievement, DeltaQuad and Tulip Tech plan to move into an expanded testing phase, evaluating the Evo’s performance with various payload configurations, navigation systems, and in a wider range of weather scenarios.

DeltaQuad stated it expects the DeltaQuad Evo system to become available in the fourth quarter of 2025.