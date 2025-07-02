China tests new armed helicopter drone

Sichuan-based Tengden Technology announced that its first female unmanned helicopter operator, Cheng Sijia, successfully completed a live-fire missile test.

The live-fire trial was held as part of a broader payload testing campaign carried out in late June by Tengden’s unmanned helicopter team in coordination with several domestic partners.

According to the company, the trials were aimed at validating the operational envelope of its vertical takeoff drone platform and included a series of precise missile launches under real-world conditions.

In a statement, the company said the test was “scientifically planned, thoroughly coordinated, and advanced in an orderly manner.” The drone struck its target using a light-class air-to-surface missile, reportedly destroying it on impact and triggering celebration among the ground crew.

Tengden highlighted that the July 1 flight, which coincided with the Chinese Communist Party’s founding anniversary, was piloted remotely by Cheng Sijia—now recognized as the first woman in China to carry out a combat-capable unmanned helicopter mission involving live munitions.

According to company reporting, the operation unfolded at daybreak, when Cheng launched the aircraft toward the designated test zone. Upon reaching the target airspace, she received the command to enter the attack corridor and executed the engagement sequence: “Join attack path,” “Lock target,” “Fire.” The missile struck the target successfully, drawing applause from observers at the test site.

Tengden says the event not only demonstrated the reliability and accuracy of its unmanned helicopter but also underscored the growing role of women in China’s advanced defense sectors. Cheng, who joined the company in 2023 as a ground staff member, reportedly rose through the ranks by passing a competitive selection process and completing rigorous training to become a certified unmanned helicopter operator.

The company described her as meticulous, committed, and technically focused. She is currently the only female drone pilot in Tengden’s unmanned helicopter team. According to the report, she prepares thoroughly for each mission, reviews flight data in detail, and regularly consults with senior instructors to refine her skills.

In a statement following the test, Cheng said she intends to keep improving her technical knowledge and operational competence. “I will continue working hard, making breakthroughs, and showing the world the capabilities of women in China’s new era,” she said, according to Tengden.

While no details were provided about the specific drone model or missile type used, video and images from the test show a vertical takeoff platform executing an air-to-surface strike with apparent precision.

The company has not announced when the platform will move into production or field trials, but the successful demonstration may advance its role in China’s broader unmanned systems strategy, particularly in tactical support and precision strike missions.