China monitors Philippine supply mission to Disputed Shoal

China’s Coast Guard has stated that it monitored a Philippine civilian vessel delivering supplies to a warship grounded at the contested Second Thomas Shoal, a move that highlights ongoing tensions in the South China Sea.

According to Liu Dejun, a spokesperson for the China Coast Guard (CCG), the Philippine vessel was permitted by Chinese authorities to transport daily necessities to its military personnel stationed on the ship on March 4. The CCG confirmed that it questioned the Philippine vessel and supervised the entire process.

“The CCG will continue to carry out rights-protection and law-enforcement activities in the Nansha Qundao, including the Ren’ai Jiao, and their adjacent waters in accordance with the law,” the spokesperson said. He further urged the Philippines to honor its commitments, avoid escalating tensions, and cooperate with Beijing to maintain stability in the region.

China has consistently claimed sovereignty over Second Thomas Shoal, known in China as Ren’ai Jiao, and has repeatedly called for the Philippines to remove its grounded warship from the reef. Chinese officials argue that the Philippines’ continued presence violates both China’s territorial claims and the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), particularly Article 5, which discourages the occupation of uninhabited islands and reefs.

Beijing has accused Manila of using the vessel to reinforce its territorial claims and insists that the warship must be removed to restore the reef’s status as uninhabited. The Philippines, however, asserts that the shoal falls within its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and has refused to withdraw its forces, arguing that China’s claims lack legal standing under international law.

The latest exchange comes amid broader tensions in the South China Sea, where China has sought to assert control over disputed waters through maritime patrols, artificial island construction, and frequent encounters with vessels from neighboring countries. The Philippines has repeatedly raised concerns over China’s aggressive actions, calling for international support to safeguard its maritime interests.

Despite ongoing diplomatic talks, confrontations in contested areas remain a flashpoint between the two nations. China has warned against any further military expansion in the region, while the Philippines maintains that it will continue to resupply its personnel and uphold its sovereign rights.