China and Russia deepen strategic coordination

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Sergei Shoigu, former Russian Defense Minister and current secretary of the Russian Federation Security Council, in Beijing on Friday.

According to a press release from Ministry of National Defense of the People’s Republic of China, Xi emphasized that China and Russia remain friendly neighbors and reliable partners, citing his two recent exchanges with President Vladimir Putin this year, where they outlined a broad framework for bilateral relations and discussed pressing global and regional issues.

Marking the 80th anniversary of key historical events, including the victories in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression, the Soviet Union’s Great Patriotic War, and the World Anti-Fascist War, as well as the establishment of the United Nations, Xi stated that China-Russia relations would see a series of important milestones throughout the year. He called for continued high-level engagement to implement the consensus reached between the two heads of state, promoting long-term good-neighborly ties, strategic coordination, and mutual cooperation.

Xi stressed the necessity of deepening strategic coordination to foster common development and revitalization in both nations. He also highlighted the importance of working together in international and regional affairs, reinforcing BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and strengthening solidarity among Global South nations.

Shoigu, conveying President Putin’s greetings, reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with China. He described bilateral ties as being at an unprecedented high level, emphasizing that the relationship is not directed against any third party but serves as a model for major power relations.

Shoigu praised China’s diplomatic role in advocating a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine crisis and reiterated Russia’s dedication to executing agreements made by Xi and Putin.