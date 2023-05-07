Camouflage nets snare Switchblade loitering munition

A Switchblade loitering drone manufactured by AeroVironment failed to hit its target due to camouflage netting.

The Russian military has shared a new video showing a Switchblade 300 tube-launched kamikaze drone caught on a camouflage net over a surface-to-air missile system.

A Russian Osa air defense system managed to avoid being hit by Ukrainian loitering munition thanks to a camouflage netting.

Ukrainian and Russian troops use camouflage nets or wire cages to protect themselves and their vehicles from drone strikes. Netting or enclosures might prevent the warhead’s contact fuse triggering, or at least cause the warhead to discharge at an ineffective angle or against a non-vulnerable part of the system.

A Ukrainian Switchblade loitering munition that was reportedly stopped by the net on a Russian Osa air defense system. https://t.co/yKBMtKsAz7 pic.twitter.com/nVzkngwml0 — Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 6, 2023

Such inexpensive and simple systems have become an effective way to protect against high-tech drones like the Lancet or the US-supplied Switchblade loitering munitions.