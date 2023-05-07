Sunday, May 7, 2023
Camouflage nets snare Switchblade loitering munition

By Colton Jones
A Switchblade loitering drone manufactured by AeroVironment failed to hit its target due to camouflage netting.

The Russian military has shared a new video showing a Switchblade 300 tube-launched kamikaze drone caught on a camouflage net over a surface-to-air missile system.

A Russian Osa air defense system managed to avoid being hit by Ukrainian loitering munition thanks to a camouflage netting.

Ukrainian and Russian troops use camouflage nets or wire cages to protect themselves and their vehicles from drone strikes. Netting or enclosures might prevent the warhead’s contact fuse triggering, or at least cause the warhead to discharge at an ineffective angle or against a non-vulnerable part of the system.

Such inexpensive and simple systems have become an effective way to protect against high-tech drones like the Lancet or the US-supplied Switchblade loitering munitions.

Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force soldier and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

