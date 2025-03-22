British Army fields stealth robot in US combat drill

The British Army has fielded its latest autonomous ground system, the Mission Master Uncrewed Ground Vehicle (UGV), during a large-scale multinational combat drill in the United States, marking a step forward in the integration of robotics and artificial intelligence into frontline operations.

According to a statement from the British Army, the Mission Master UGV is designed for low-profile operations in support of troops across a range of terrain. Its roles include reconnaissance, logistics, and casualty evacuation, all conducted with a reduced acoustic and visual signature.

Developed by Rheinmetall , the Mission Master is part of the British Army’s Robotic Platoon Vehicles (RPV) program. In 2022, the UK Ministry of Defence awarded Rheinmetall a contract to deliver four Mission Master SP Surveillance Autonomous Unmanned Ground Vehicles in an ISTAR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance) configuration and three additional cargo variants. These seven vehicles complement eight acquired in earlier phases of the program.

The stealth robot made its operational debut in Project Convergence Capstone 5 (PC-C5), a major warfighting exercise hosted at Fort Irwin, California. During the exercise, British forces patrolled alongside the UGV, showcasing its ability to operate autonomously while supporting joint missions. According to British Army officials, the deployment demonstrated progress in integrating AI-powered robotic systems into ground units.

Rheinmetall’s Mission Master features a compact, low-profile electric chassis with silent drive capability and all-terrain mobility. The vehicle is powered by the PATH autonomy kit, a modular suite of sensors and algorithms enabling autonomous navigation, obstacle avoidance, and coordination with human teams in complex environments.

Project Convergence Capstone 5 served as a testbed for advanced systems and technologies, offering a venue to validate the UGV’s battlefield utility and further interoperability with allied forces. The exercise emphasized rapid adaptation to battlefield demands through emerging defense technologies.

As part of the UK’s broader modernization strategy, the British Army continues to invest in autonomous systems to reduce soldier exposure and enhance combat efficiency. Fielding the Mission Master UGV at an international exercise reflects growing confidence in robotic platforms to perform real-world support roles in contested environments.