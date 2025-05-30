type here...

Boeing: F-47 investment tops all past projects

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg on Thursday confirmed that the company has committed its largest-ever internal investment toward the U.S. Air Force’s F-47 Next-Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) fighter jet.

Speaking at the Bernstein 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on May 29, Ortberg emphasized the program’s impact on Boeing’s defense strategy and its St. Louis production base. “Well, first of all, it is a huge win for us, and very important for our St. Louis operations. As you know, we do the F-15 and F-18 there,” Ortberg said. “To be a part of the next-generation first sixth-generation fighter really sets the stage for decades to come for our Saint Louis operation.”

Ortberg described Boeing’s pursuit of the NGAD program as one of unprecedented scale, stating: “We invested in this area more than any investment we’ve ever made in our defense business, and that investment paid off.”

Though details of the F-47’s design remain classified, Ortberg underscored the readiness and technical maturity of Boeing’s offering.

“We had a superior product, very mature in where we are in terms of the design of the product. Can’t talk a lot more about it, but we’re excited to have that program,” he said.

The F-47 is the U.S. military’s envisioned sixth-generation fighter, designed to replace current platforms like the F-22 Raptor in future air dominance missions. The program aims to integrate cutting-edge technologies such as advanced stealth, AI-assisted systems, and optionally crewed capabilities.

“In our defense portfolio and our team, [this win] puts a boost to energy,” Ortberg added. “It proves that we still have the technology capability to go do that.”

The program is expected to have long-term implications for Boeing’s defense unit, as well as for American airpower into the 2030s and beyond.

