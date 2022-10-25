Boeing delivers first upgraded AH-64E Apache to Netherlands

Aerospace giant Boeing has reported that it has delivered the first upgraded AH-64E Apache attack helicopter in the Version 6 configuration to the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF).

As noted by the company, the new AH-64E is the first of 28 E-model Apaches for the Netherlands, providing a significant increase in attack power, versatility and situational awareness for decades to come.

Version 6 is the most modern configuration of Apache. A network-centric, fully integrated weapon system specifically built to dominate in highly contested and complex battle space, the Version 6 Apache includes multiple enhancements to the aircraft’s sensors, software and weapons performance.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Designed for interoperability within the ecosystem of Joint All Domain Operations (JADO), the AH-64E v6 is a lethal, survivable and agile system providing the range, maneuverability and performance needed by ground forces and contributes to current and future joint mission success.

By providing and integrating advanced capabilities through a layered effect of on board and off board sensors, stand-off long range weapons and the connectivity required to use all the tools the ecosystem can bring, Boeing’s AH-64E v6 is a fully integrated, optimized for battle attack helicopter that is truly in a class by itself.