Belgium chooses H145M for military and police

The Kingdom of Belgium has signed a contract to acquire 15 Airbus H145M helicopters for its army and two for the Federal Police, with an option for three additional units.

Facilitated by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), this acquisition aims to enhance Belgium’s tactical airlift, special operations, and medical evacuation capabilities. The H145M is renowned for its versatility and operational efficiency, already in use by several European nations and U.S. military forces under the name UH-72 Lakota.

The H145M can rapidly switch between roles, from light attack with guided weapons to special operations with fast-roping equipment. It features the Helionix digital avionics suite, a 4-axis autopilot, and Turbomeca Arriel 2E engines, ensuring superior performance and a low acoustic footprint. This procurement aligns with Belgium’s strategic defense initiatives, aiming to bolster both military and law enforcement capabilities.

The H145M’s adaptability and proven track record make it a valuable asset for Belgium’s defense and security operations.