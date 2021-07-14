BAE Systems gets $72.4M contract to support further production of M109A7

BAE Systems announced that it has won a $72.4 million U.S. Army contract to procure materials to support further production of the M109A7 self-propelled howitzer and companion M992A3 ammunition carrier vehicle.

As noted by the company, the M109A7 Self-Propelled Howitzer System will solve long-term readiness and modernization goals, leveraging the most advanced technology available today.

Per the contract, awarded from Army Contracting Command, work will be performed in York, Pennsylvania, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024.

The M109A7 is the latest howitzer in the BAE Systems M109 family of vehicles, the primary indirect fire support system for armored brigade combat teams (ABCT). The Paladin is more lethal now than ever. Many enhancements have been made to better enable the Troopers who operate them on the battlefield.

The advanced version of the M109 howitzer uses the existing main armament and cab structure of a Paladin M109A6, and replaces the vehicle’s chassis components with modem components common to the Bradley vehicle. The improved chassis structure provides greater survivability and commonality with the existing systems in the ABCT, reducing operational sustainability costs by replacing obsolete components.