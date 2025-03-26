Australia unveils new OWL kamikaze drones

Innovaero has announced the expansion of its precision loitering munitions program, known popularly as “kamikaze drones,” with the introduction of two new variants—OWL X and OWL A—during the Avalon 2025 airshow in Victoria.

The Perth-based defense firm says the move represents a further step toward developing a sovereign, Australian-made strike capability.

In a statement, Innovaero said the OWL B system has been upgraded with new guidance features, while the newly unveiled OWL X prototype marks the next phase in the company’s loitering munition development roadmap.

The company also introduced the OWL A, a mid-weight variant designed to carry a 1.5kg warhead with a range of 45 kilometers. The system is equipped with full intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities, and is aimed at providing versatile support across a wide range of tactical scenarios.

“Global conflicts continue to highlight the crucial role of autonomous systems and precision loitering munitions,” said Marcus Colman, Chief Executive Officer of Innovaero. “With the addition of the OWL X test demonstrator and development work now underway for OWL A, Innovaero is fast establishing a sovereign capability for loitering munitions that will outperform any rival capability in the world.”

According to the company, the OWL B system has undergone a series of live-fire trials, conducted in collaboration with the Australian Army and government agencies. The tests validated flight performance and payload integration.

Innovaero emphasized that the OWL program aligns with the Australian government’s strategic focus on reducing reliance on foreign-sourced guided weapons and building an indigenous capability.

“Our progress with OWL B exemplifies the potential of Australian innovation in the defense sector,” Colman added. “This brings us one step closer to getting this world-leading capability into the hands of the operator.”

Innovaero designs, manufactures, and certifies sovereign aerospace systems in Western Australia. The company’s focus remains on supporting Australia’s long-term defense goals through autonomous technologies and advanced manufacturing.