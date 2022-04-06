Analysis: Russian army lost 447 fighting vehicles during war

On day 42 of the invasion, Russian forces have lost at least 447 infantry fighting vehicles.

Analysts have confirmed the Russian army so far has lost at least 447 infantry fighting vehicles. The actual total almost certainly is much greater.

“Russia is now visually confirmed to have lost 447 infantry fighting vehicles during its invasion of Ukraine, 156 of which are BMP-2s,” said the team of researchers at the Oryx blog, which only lists equipment losses for which photo or video evidence is available.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Since 24 February, Russia lost 447 infantry fighting vehicles: 256, damaged: 2, abandoned: 32, captured: 156.

Ukraine has said that nearly 18,500 Russian soldiers have been killed in the country as the war enters its 42st day.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said the Russian army lost 1861 armored vehicles, including fighting vehicles and personnel carriers.

Russia’s war against Ukraine, which started on Feb. 24, has been met with international outrage, with the European Union, US and UK, among others, implementing tough sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,430 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 2,097 injured, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.