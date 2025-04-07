Uzbekistan looks to buy Chinese fighter jets

Uzbekistan is nearing a deal to purchase modern fighter aircraft from China, according to reports circulating across regional defense media.

While no official confirmation has been issued by either government, a video shared on social media purportedly shows an Uzbek pilot in training on one of the Chinese platforms.

A source close to the Defense Industry Agency of the Uzbek Defense Ministry told local outlets that Beijing has authorized the sale of multirole fighter jets to the Uzbek Air Force. The exact model has not been disclosed, but speculation points to the JF-17 Thunder — a lightweight fighter jointly developed by China and Pakistan — as the likely candidate.

Uzbekistan had previously considered acquiring the French-built Rafale fighter from Dassault Aviation. However, the latest developments suggest Tashkent has opted for a Chinese platform, potentially due to cost factors, faster delivery timelines, or strategic alignment with Beijing.

Some sources have also suggested Uzbekistan expressed interest in China’s more advanced J-35A stealth fighter. However, analysts remain skeptical that Beijing would agree to transfer its next-generation technology abroad, especially to non-allied states. The J-35A is believed to still be in the early stages of limited deployment within China’s own forces, and the Chinese government has historically exercised caution in exporting high-end combat systems.

If confirmed, the sale would mark one of the most notable arms deals between Uzbekistan and China, signaling deepening military ties between the two nations. It would also represent a shift in Uzbekistan’s procurement strategy, which has traditionally included Russian and Western systems.

The Uzbek Air Force is currently operating aging Soviet-era MiG and Su-series fighters, many of which are overdue for replacement. A transition to newer, more versatile aircraft would offer improved air policing, regional deterrence, and strike capabilities.

Uzbekistan is already a customer of Chinese defense equipment, having previously acquired the FD-2000, FM-90, and KS-1C surface-to-air missile systems. These acquisitions indicate a broader trend toward integrating Chinese-made systems into the country’s national air defense architecture.