U.S. Army awards contract to Oshkosh Defense to upgrade FMTV trucks

Wisconsin-based Oshkosh Corp. won a contract valued at as much as $61 million to upgrade Army’s Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles, according to the U.S. Department of Defense contract announcements.

Oshkosh Defense, the defense arm of Oshkosh Corp, was awarded a contract from the U.S. Army Contracting Command for 1,081 Underbody Armor Kit upgrade kits for the Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles.

Within the contract work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2022.

The new Underbody Armor Kit, or also know as Underbody Protection Kit, is an upgrade kit designed to provide increased Soldier survivability against the threats on the modern battlefield, while still meeting the maneuverability and transportability requirements to deploy anywhere in the world.

The upgrade kit provides enhanced protection and consists of an underbody deflector plate, underbody armor panels, and special modules.

The Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV) is a system of strategically deployable vehicles that performs general resupply, ammunition resupply, maintenance and recovery, and engineer support missions. It serves as weapon systems platforms for combat, combat support and combat service support units in a tactical environment.

For decades, the Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles has formed the backbone of the Army’s local, line haul, and unit resupply missions in combat, combat support, and combat service support units. These trucks, consisting of 15 variants sharing a common chassis and components, play an important role as the prime mover for several weapon, sensor, and communication platforms. Keeping the fleet current with the latest technology is essential ensuring Active, Reserve, and National Guard Soldiers remain ready to meet new challenges and mission demands at home and abroad.

To date, Oshkosh Defense has delivered more than 38,000 FMTV trucks and trailers.