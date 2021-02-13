Russia’s new Armata tank to make international debut at IDEX 2021

Russian next generation main battle tank will make his international debut at the 15th edition of the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX), taking place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, from Feb. 21 to 25.

Russian media on Feb. 5, 2019, reported that the state-run arms broker Rosoboronexport will be showcasing the new Armata tank at IDEX 2021.

As noted that will be displayed the T-14 main battle tank and the T-15 tank support fighting vehicle built on the Armata platform. However, the real vehicles won’t be delivered to IDEX expo due to logistic problems arising from the COVID pandemic.

In addition, earlier in July 2020, Russia’s Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said in April that Russia was planning to start work with foreign customers of the Armata tank in 2021 and had already received several prior requests.

The developers of the latest Russian T-14 Armata tank have resolved the problems with its engines and thermal imagers, Manturov said. “Yes, the problems with both the engines and the thermal imagers have been resolved. The engine generates the parameters and the technical characteristics that were laid out in the performance specifications upon its designing,” he said.

“As for the thermal imagers, I can confidently say that we have a fully import-substituted Russian product that is made by Shvabe [holding],” the minister said.

The Armata’s trials in the troops are proceeding in accordance with the schedule, the minister said.

The Armata is a heavy tracked standardized platform serving as the basis to develop a main battle tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored personnel carrier and some other armored vehicles. The T-14 tank based on the Armata platform was shown to the public for the first time at Red Square’s Victory Day parade on May 9, 2015.