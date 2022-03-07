Ukrainian Navy in deadly attack on Russian stealth warship

A Russian Navy large patrol corvette has been targeted in a missile attack from territory controlled by Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Taras Chmut, head of the Ukrainian Military Center think-tank.

“According to preliminary information from the Command of the Ukrainian Navy, a missile attack was made on the patrol ship of Project 22160-class “Vasily Bykov” of the [Russian] Black Sea Fleet.,” he said.

Project 22160 is a new stealth class of large patrol corvettes being constructed for the Russian Navy and featuring a composite stealth structure. The vessels are primarily intended for duties such as patrol, monitoring and protection in open and closed seas. The first ship was laid down in February 2014 and by December 2016 five ships were under construction.

Featuring a modular design, the Project 22160-class patrol ship is 94m long, 14m wide and 3.4m high. It has a standard displacement of 1,800t and can accommodate up to 80 personnel.

The vessel is equipped with a telescopic hangar and helicopter deck with facilities at the aft to enable take-off, landing and maintenance of one 12t rescue helicopter, such as a Kamov Kа-27 PS. An inflatable boat can be carried for patrol and transportation tasks.