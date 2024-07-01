Ukrainian National Guard gets new Novator-2 armored vehicles

The Ukrainian National Guard has received its first delivery of the latest Novator-2 armored vehicles.

The Novator-2 is an evolution of the original Novator vehicle, which has been in service with Ukrainian defense forces since 2018. This new model was first unveiled at the International Defense Industry Exhibition MSPO in Poland in September 2023.

Developed during the ongoing war with Russia, the Novator-2 incorporates feedback and combat experience from various military units using the original Novator in the field. The vehicle was specifically designed to meet the needs of frontline troops, capable of carrying a combat group of nine soldiers.

“Novator-2 was manufactured to our specifications. It was crucial for us to obtain an armored vehicle suited for a combat group of nine soldiers. This was a frontline request, reflecting the current needs of our fighters. Every combat brigade of the National Guard will receive these vehicles,” stated Oleksandr Bilous, Deputy Commander of the Ukrainian National Guard, during the handover ceremony.

The development of the Novator-2 took into account all the requirements of the National Guard. Before entering serial production, the vehicle underwent nearly a year of rigorous testing. “Ukrainian Armor was the first manufacturer to start supplying vehicles with electronic warfare capabilities. We hope for continued collaboration and feedback from combat units regarding the vehicle’s performance in combat conditions to continually improve it based on the realities of modern warfare,” said Vladyslav Belbas, CEO of Ukrainian Armor LLC.

The introduction of the Novator-2 is expected to enhance the operational effectiveness of the Ukrainian National Guard, providing them with a robust and reliable armored vehicle designed to withstand the rigors of contemporary combat.